UEFA Investigates Real Madrid Thug Dani Carvajal After Bukayo Saka Assassination Attempt in Fiery Champions League

LONDON – Tensions boiled over at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night as Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, securing a 4-0 aggregate win.

But the on-field drama was overshadowed by an off-pitch confrontation between Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

The clash occurred during the half-time interval when Carvajal—who has been sidelined with an ACL injury since October—reportedly confronted Saka in the tunnel. The heated exchange was sparked by Saka’s daring Panenka penalty attempt in the first half, which was saved by Thibaut Courtois. The move, seen by some Madridistas as a show of arrogance, clearly riled Carvajal, who allegedly grabbed Saka by the neck and engaged in a verbal altercation.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Carvajal viewed the chipped effort as a sign of disrespect toward Real Madrid, especially at their iconic home ground. The incident escalated quickly before Arsenal staff, including substitute defender Ben White, and local law enforcement intervened to separate the two players.

Footage of the scuffle, now circulating widely on social media, has prompted UEFA to launch an investigation. Sources suggest Carvajal could face a four-match suspension—one match for entering the technical area while ineligible, and up to three additional matches for physical aggression towards an opponent.

The incident is the latest flashpoint in an intensifying rivalry between the two clubs, and it appears to be personal. During the Euro 2024 final last year, Carvajal was criticised for mocking Saka with a “crybaby” gesture after fouling the England international. That moment, still fresh in fans’ memories, made Wednesday’s altercation all the more charged.

Despite the drama, Saka remained composed on the pitch. In the 65th minute, he responded in the best way possible—scoring a sublime chipped goal to put Arsenal firmly out of reach and silence the Bernabéu crowd.

Fans took to social media to celebrate both the win and Saka’s response. One post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Carvajal really thought he could provoke Saka… So happy Saka scored lol.”

Arsenal now progress to the semi-finals, where they’ll face French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Carvajal’s conduct could have repercussions not just for himself, but for Real Madrid’s European ambitions moving forward. UEFA’s disciplinary ruling is expected in the coming days.

For Arsenal fans, it was another night to remember—and for Saka, a defining moment that underlined his maturity and class under pressure.

