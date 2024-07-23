UEFA Charges Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Rodri for “Gibraltar is Spanish” Chant

Spread the love

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri with violating its “basic rules of decent conduct” after they led a chant about Gibraltar’s sovereignty during the team’s European Championship title celebration.

The charges, announced on Tuesday, include “bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.” Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans in singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” during the celebration in Madrid, following Spain’s 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Gibraltar, located at the southern tip of Spain, has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

The Gibraltar Football Association filed a formal complaint with UEFA, expressing its approval of the disciplinary proceedings.

“This is an important first step in order to establish the unlawfulness of the chant on the basis of the grounds put forward by the Gibraltar FA in its complaint,” the federation stated.

UEFA’s disciplinary body will rule on the case at a later date, with the players potentially facing suspensions from Nations League games in September.

This incident follows a similar case at Euro 2024 in Germany, where UEFA banned Albanian player Mirlind Daku for two games after he led fans in nationalist chants against Serbia and North Macedonia.

Morata recently transferred from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan, while Rodri, who was named player of the tournament at Euro 2024, currently plays for Manchester City.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...