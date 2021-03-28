Two England-based Warriors in for Zambia tie

England-based professional footballers Brendon Galloway and Andy Rinomhota are in line to make a surprise appearance for the Warriors on Monday, Zim Morning Post can report.

Galloway was named in the provisional 38-man squad announced by coach Zdravko Logarusic for the two back-to-back African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this monthend.

But he failed to turn up in time for the game to Francistown on the understanding that United Kingdom-based players were barred from travelling to their countries due to coronavirus restrictions.

Although Rinomhota would be similarly affected he was overlooked in the same selection amid unverified reports that he had set his sights on a career with England instead.

The two Everton development players have never turned out for the Warriors before.

But in a surprise development Logarusic on Saturday afternoon revealed that he was expecting both Galloway and Rinomhota to arrive for the Zambia game set for Monday at the National Sports Stadium.

“Galloway has just secured his (Zimbabwean) passport and Rinomhota is also available for selection,” Logarusic mentioned, in very brief remarks as the Warriors resumed training following their return on Friday evening from Botswana.

“We have to try new players so that we give everyone a chance since we have already qualified. The aim though is not to make the team weaker.”

Zimbabwe reached the 33rd edition of the continental tournament pegged for Cameroon next year after flooring the Zebras 1-0 at an empty Obed Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Thursday night.

Simba Stars striker Perfect Chikwende scored the vital goal on his national team debut.

The victorious Croat mentor could not be drawn into releasing further details on the team neither was Wellington Mpandare, the Warriors manager, immediately available to shed more light.

It had always been anticipated that the coach would make some adjustments to his starting line up against an already ousted Zambia but few could have imagined the presence of either Galloway and/or Rinomhota. – Zim Morning Post