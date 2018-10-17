True Warrior: Fans react to Nottingham Forest defender

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa made his competitive international debut for Zimbabwe during the international break, and the defender played a crucial part in his side’s 2-1 win over DR Congo.

The result sees Darikwa’s side in pole position to qualify for the African Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe now three points clear of DR Congo who are in second place after four qualifying matches.

With two games remaining in their qualifying campaign, Darikwa and his Zimbabwe team mates only need a win at home to Congo Republic in their next match to guarantee their place in the African Cup of Nations.

The full-back has made eight appearances for the Reds so far this season and will be hoping to take his good form for his country into Forest’s league campaign, with Aitor Karanka’s side challenging for promotion this season.

Darikwa spoke of his pride at making his competitive debut on his social media account and many he has been inundated with messages from supporters and fellow team mates.

See the best of the reaction on social media below…