Trip to Man City extends tough run for Liverpool as Arsenal enters Premier League title talk

Spread the love

Are Liverpool showing cracks in its pursuit of the Premier League title?

Arne Slot doesn’t think so.

“Not a dip at all,” the Liverpool manager said after his team dropped two points in a match for the second straight midweek.

First there was last week’s 2-2 at Everton, which equalized with virtually the last kick of the game — in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Then, on Wednesday, there was another 2-2, this time at Aston Villa where Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez shot high and wide in front of an open goal in a late opportunity for a winner.

Look at it with the glass half full, Liverpool has emerged with points from two tough away games, against a resurgent local rival playing the final Merseyside derby in its soon-to-be-demolished long-time home and then a team, in Villa, owning one of the strongest home records in the league.

With the glass half empty, Liverpool has squandered four points from its last three games — there was a nervy 2-1 win over Wolverhampton at Anfield in between — to allow second-placed Arsenal back in the title conversation.

Eight points separate Liverpool and Arsenal in what looks to be a two-way fight for the league. Arsenal has a game in hand, and also the chance to put real pressure on Liverpool this weekend.

On Saturday, Arsenal hosts struggling West Ham before Liverpool heads for what is likely to be a testing match at Manchester City on Sunday for the third and final difficult away game in a four-match run.

“Arsenal plays before us, but that doesn’t make the game easier or more difficult against City,” Slot said on Thursday. “We know we have 12 games to play and Arsenal has 13 to play, and if we constantly look at Arsenal or what other teams are doing, that would not help us.”

Advice for Darwin Nunez

Nunez was seen leaving the field at Villa Park on his own after the match, clearly disappointed at his glaring miss in front of an open net at 2-2.

Indeed, Slot felt the Uruguay striker was affected by that incident for the remainder of the match and has called on him to quickly shake off such disappointments.

“Players miss, that I can accept,” Slot said, “… but what was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance. When I say behaviour, I mean it got too much in his head where he wasn’t the usual Darwin who works (hard) and makes sure he helps the team. He was too disappointed after missing that chance.

“The most important message is: You can miss a chance, but you can’t miss out on work rate.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...