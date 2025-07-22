Tino Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe forward Tino Kadewere has signed for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on a free transfer, ending his spell with French club Nantes.

The 29-year-old scored just twice in 26 games for the French Ligue 1 side after joining them last summer from Le Havre.

Nantes allowed Kadewere to leave for free but have a sell-on clause should another club come for him at Aris, according to French publication L’Équipe.

Aris finished fifth out of 14 teams in the Greek Super League last season.

Kadewere has made 27 appearances for Zimbabwe, finding the net three times.