Thierry Henry’s Hypocritical Criticism of Mikel Arteta Reeks of Jealousy and Short Memory

Thierry Henry’s recent comments on Stick to Football about Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal reek of bitterness and hypocrisy. For a man whose own managerial career has been nothing short of disastrous—failed stints at Monaco and Montreal, zero trophies, and a reputation for tactical naivety—Henry’s critique of Arteta is laughably ironic.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal from a mid-table laughing stock into genuine title contenders, all while operating under financial constraints early in his tenure. Henry conveniently forgets that he walked into a Monaco side with Champions League pedigree and still got them relegated. Meanwhile, Arteta inherited a fractured, unbalanced squad and has since built a team that has pushed Manchester City to the wire and reached the Champions League semifinals—achievements Henry couldn’t dream of as a manager.

Trophy Obsession Ignores Context

Henry’s obsession with trophies is baffling, given that Arsenal’s progress under Arteta has been undeniable. Yes, the FA Cup in 2020 remains his only silverware, but since then, Arsenal have:

Finished 2nd in the Premier League twice , narrowly missing out to an all-time great City side.

Reached a UCL semifinal , knocking out Bayern Munich and Real Madrid along the way.

Established a clear identity, something Arsenal lacked for nearly a decade post-Wenger.

Compare that to Henry’s managerial record:

Monaco (2018-19): 20 games, 4 wins, 5 draws, 11 losses. Sacked after three months.

Montreal Impact (2019-21): Zero trophies, zero playoff wins. Resigned after poor results.

French Olympics (2021): He failed to win gold with the French football team as coach, in the Stade de France.

Yet, he has the audacity to demand instant success from Arteta?

The Striker Debate: Revisionism at Its Finest

Henry’s complaint about Arsenal not signing a “proper No. 9” is equally disingenuous. He acts as if Arteta ignored obvious solutions, yet fails to acknowledge:

Financial Fair Play restrictions limited Arsenal’s spending power early on.

Kai Havertz (14 goals this season) and Gabriel Jesus (when fit) have contributed —would Henry prefer a panic buy like Lukaku over patience for the right profile?

Arsenal scored 91 league goals this season—only City and Liverpool netted more. The issue wasn’t just the striker; it was squad depth in key moments.

Meanwhile, Henry’s own transfer decisions at Monaco included overpaying for flops like Nacer Chadli. Pot, meet kettle.

Injury Critique? Look in the Mirror

Henry’s dig at Arsenal’s hamstring injuries is rich coming from a man who oversaw a Montreal side riddled with fitness issues. Arsenal’s injury problems are no worse than Liverpool’s or Newcastle’s—it’s a league-wide issue due to fixture congestion. If Henry were half the manager he was a player, he’d know that.

Conclusion: A Legendary Player, A Failed Manager

Thierry Henry’s criticism of Arteta smacks of jealousy. Here’s a man who couldn’t cut it as a coach, watching a younger, more tactically astute successor succeed where he failed. Arteta has rebuilt Arsenal into a force; Henry couldn’t even stabilize Monaco.

Instead of nitpicking, Henry should stick to punditry—because his managerial career proves he’s in no position to lecture anyone on success.

Arteta is building a legacy. Henry couldn’t even build a competent defense.

