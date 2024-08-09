Thierry Henry Hails Paris Olympics as a Triumph for France Ahead of Men’s Soccer Final

Spread the love

As the Paris Olympics draw to a close, Thierry Henry, the coach of the French men’s soccer team, has declared the Games a triumph for France, regardless of the outcome of Friday’s final against Spain. Henry emphasized the unity displayed by the nation during the event, contrasting it with the political tensions that preceded the competition.

“When we decide to be together, we are unstoppable, no matter the outcome of a match or sport. And that, I think we needed after what happened a little before the competition,” Henry said on Thursday, reflecting on the broader significance of the Games beyond the sporting results.

The unity seen during the Olympics stands in stark contrast to the divisions that emerged during France’s recent elections, where the country came close to electing its first far-right government since World War II. A coalition of left-wing parties ultimately took the majority of seats, but only after a period of intense political uncertainty as the National Rally party appeared poised for victory.

Although Henry did not directly address the political context, his pride in France’s response was evident as he spoke ahead of the gold medal match against Spain at Parc des Princes.

“As I often say, when we know how to come together, to unite, we are still not bad. And then we have a beautiful country,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of national solidarity.

Henry, a former World Cup and European Championship winner with France, now has the opportunity to add Olympic gold to his illustrious career. A win would mark his first major coaching honor and could elevate his prospects for future coaching roles beyond the Games.

When asked if he could emulate the achievement of Novak Djokovic, who secured a full set of major titles by winning gold in men’s tennis at the Paris Games, Henry downplayed the comparison. “I can’t compare myself to a guy like that,” the Arsenal legend said. “It’s up to them (the players) to make sure that we can go and win gold. But did I ever think I was going to be part of an Olympic team? Never.”

A victory in the final would be particularly special for Henry, who won the World Cup on home soil in 1998. He noted that this time, his family will be in the stands, making the experience even more meaningful. “The possibility to see my kids, sharing that moment with me and everybody in France, that beats everything for me, and it’s the Olympic Games in your country,” he said.

France’s opponent, Spain, is aiming to complete a remarkable double, having won the European Championship with their senior squad just last month. Spanish soccer is in a period of success, with the women’s team winning the World Cup last year and now competing for Olympic bronze.

“We’re a reference point for European and world soccer,” said Spain coach Santi Denia. “What we’re doing is trying to improve our playing style — football now is faster, with more transitions — without losing our essence.”

The final between France and Spain guarantees that a European team will win Olympic gold in men’s soccer for the first time in 32 years. Latin American nations have dominated recent editions, with Brazil and Argentina each winning two golds and Mexico one. Spain was the last European team to win, taking gold at the Barcelona 1992 Games.

For France, this is a chance to add to its Olympic soccer history, having won gold once before in Los Angeles in 1984 and silver when Paris last hosted the Games in 1900.

Source: AP

