The January transfer window is teasing some big moves involving Man United, Man City PSG

MANCHESTER, England — The January transfer window is open and big names could be on the move, from Marcus Rashford to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It is often tricky to get big ticket deals over the line in the mid-season window, with prices inflated and budgets reduced — but the 2025 edition is teasing major moves, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain among Europe’s giants tipped to spend before the Feb. 3 deadline.

The January window is effectively the last chance for clubs to make a major move to revive an ailing season or strengthen the push for silverware or Champions League qualification.

But it can be fraught with difficulty.

A perceived desperation from buying clubs to bring in targets can see valuations rise. Selling clubs are understandably reluctant to lose a key player midway through the campaign and look for extra incentive to offload now, rather than in the offseason.

They have little time to bring in their own replacements and with opposition teams aware of the windfall they may have just received for selling a star talent, negotiations become even more complicated.

Standoffs are regular. And so are negotiations that are pushed right to the wire on deadline day.

With clubs generally having spent large parts of their budget in the previous offseason, the preference for many is to wait until the end of the campaign.

What potentially makes this window so unusual is the number of stellar players looking for a move — and how public they or their clubs are being about the situation.

Manchester United

Rashford has been dropped by new United head coach Ruben Amorim and said last month he was “ready for a new challenge.”

There has been reported interest from Saudi Arabia and Monaco, but no confirmation of an official bid.

The problem for Rashford and United is that he is only a year-and-a-half into a lucrative contract reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week. Only the very richest clubs in the world could afford to match that salary and offer the sort of transfer fee United would be looking for to be able to make the type of signings Amorim needs to refresh his squad.

If Rashford, who hasn’t played since Dec. 12, is to leave this month, a compromise would likely have to be reached in terms of his valuation and salary. Much then could depend on the determination of both player and club for him to move.

United likely needs to sell to be able make any major signings this month, with Amorim requiring more players to suit his preferred wingback system.

The Premier League’s financial rules mean United could benefit most from selling academy graduates like Rashford or Kobbie Mainoo because they represent pure profit, having cost nothing to bring to the club.

Kvaratskhelia

The jewel of Napoli’s Serie A-winning team in 2023, Kvaratskhelia has long been expected to move to one of Europe’s leading teams.

PSG and Liverpool have both been linked with the Georgia international this month.

“Nine out of 10 times, 99 times out of 100 times in the end of the window, it’s been clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true,” Liverpool coach Arne Slot said of January speculation last week.

But Napoli coach Antonio Conte has confirmed Kvaratskhelia wants a move.

“He asked the club to be sold,” Conte said. “I spoke to the player who confirmed this decision to me. I am disappointed, it was a bolt from the blue, and I am taking a step back.”

PSG, which has lost Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in recent seasons, is in need of some stardust and Kvaratskhelia would fit the bill.

France international Randal Kolo Muani could exit the French champion.

Man City

With its Premier League title defense unraveling and qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League in jeopardy, Pep Guardiola needs reinforcements.

Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is reportedly a target, as well as Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov. Guardiola, however, refused to answer questions about Khusanov on Monday.

The City manager did reveal over the weekend, however, that captain Kyle Walker wants a move.

“He has been our right back and given us something that we didn’t have and have been amazing. But now in his mind he would like to explore already, to go to another country to play the last years for many reasons,” Guardiola said.

Chelsea

Chelsea has spent lavishly under U.S. owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

But much of the talk surrounding the club this month has been regarding departures.

Coach Enzo Maresca said England defender Ben Chilwell might leave after failing to force his way into the team.

Source: AP

