Takawira makes history for Zimbabwe as he becomes the first Fide Trainer

Takawira who has a rich history in the South African Province of KZN is making some strides in the chess fraternity and has produced some titled players from his Academy having coached the National Junior team as well as becoming a beacon of success in the chess world.
His achievement in the chess fraternity is of par excellence. Hoping that Zimbabwe can tap a lot of talent from the humbled Erick Takawira who rose from being a Fide Instructor to being a Fide Trainer an achievement which is great. The writer spoke to him and he could not hide his joy for his achievement in this category of Chess Coaching.
Admire Mawire the Head Coach of Young Chess Masters could not hide his joy as he hailed the success is a milestone achievement in chess. So many chess fans and players alike congratulated Takawira for the achievement.