Tafadzwa Rusike trying his luck at Zambian giants Zanaco FC

Zimbabwe and former Caps United midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike is trying to land a contract with Zambian Premier Soccer League side Zanaco FC.

Media reports in Zimbabwe reveal that the midfielder flew to Zambia last week for trials with the Super League outfit.

The move away from home follows the termination of his contract by Caps United last month.

The News Day website says Rusike’s deal was brokered by an agent, George Deda, who has links with the Zambian club.

Deda was influential in arranging United’s pre-season in Zambia and it is believed he was behind the player’s move.

United parted ways with Rusike last month and while the club refused to comment on the reasons, the midfielder blamed his woes on injuries which had kept him on the sidelines for a long time.