Sri Lanka to host Zimbabwe in Cricket World Cup Super League ODI series

Zimbabwe visit Sri Lanka to begin 2022 with three ODIs as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The three ODI are scheduled to be day-night fixtures on 16, 18 and 21 January and will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Zimbabwe are rooted to the bottom of the Cricket WorldCup Super League table with just two wins from their nine games, while Sri Lanka are sixth in the 13-team league, with four wins from 15 games.

The Cricket World Cup Super League is a qualification path to the 2023 ODI showpiece.

The top seven teams in the league, excluding India, qualify directly for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, while the remaining five will be pooled with five Associate teams in a qualifying tournament.

Two teams will go through to the World Cup from the Qualifying tournament with the ODI tournament remaining a ten-team affair.

By virtue of hosting the 2023 World Cup, India have their spot guaranteed, effectively making the Super League a battle for the next seven spots.

Zimbabwe are currently tied on 25 points with the Netherlands, but have played five matches fewer.

Their coach is hopeful that Zimbabwe will benefit from the recently staged List A Pro50 tournament in the country.

“Every game is very important for us because Super League games will decide who can qualify automatically, hence it is important that we prepare well and start well,” Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput said.

“I am a very confident person and always believe that we can beat Sri Lanka, considering that we have had good game time playing the Pro50 tournament.”

Zimbabwe’s last ODI in the Super League was part of a three-match series against Ireland in September, which ended 1-1. The teams split points in the washed out second ODI. Sri Lanka also last played in the Super League in September, beating South Africa 2-1 in a home series.

“We have not started off well in the Super League, but I am confident that with the players in form during the Pro50 matches, we will do well against Sri Lanka,” Rajput said. “If we play our best cricket and to our potential, with our best players, there is every chance that we can qualify directly.”

Source: Cricket 365