Sports fraternity hails Coventry appointment

The local sports fraternity has hailed the appointment of swimming icon Kirsty Coventry as the new Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation following the announcement of the cabinet in the capital this afternoon.

Sentiments are that the appointment speaks of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration’s commitment to seeing all sectors revived given Coventry’s rich history on the sports arena.

Her ministerial appointment adds to several other responsibilities which include being the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission chairperson as well as ZOC Vice President.

Given her new role it is highly likely Coventry will relinquish her position as ZOC Vice-President.

Dr Coventry is Zimbabwe’s most decorated athlete having landed 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medal at the Olympic games without making mention of several other accolades at the Commonwealth games as well as World Swimming Championships.