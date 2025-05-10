Spanish Midfield Maestro Martin Zubimendi Set to Join Arsenal

Spread the love

LONDON – Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle to sign Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, sources close to the deal have confirmed.

The 26-year-old is poised to become the first signing under the club’s new sporting director Andrea Berta, although the groundwork for the transfer was laid by his predecessor Edu and recruitment chief Jason Ayto.

Zubimendi’s move to north London is now only pending formalisation. The midfielder, who has a €60 million release clause in his contract, has long been on Arsenal’s radar. The club has maintained cautious optimism in securing the player, especially given that he has previously reversed decisions to leave Sociedad.

Zubimendi has spent over a decade at the Spanish club, joining their youth academy in 2011 and going on to make 232 senior appearances, scoring 10 goals. Internationally, he has earned 17 caps for Spain and played a key role in their recent successes, including the 2024 UEFA European Championship and the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

While Arsenal now appear to have won the race for his signature, Zubimendi was previously courted by Liverpool, who came close to signing him last summer. Real Madrid also showed interest this year, with incoming manager Xabi Alonso an admirer of the midfielder’s profile. However, Madrid did not make a formal approach, and Zubimendi had reportedly been hesitant to leave La Liga.

Arsenal are expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window. In addition to bolstering the midfield, Berta is prioritising the signing of a striker. Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško are under serious consideration, while Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains a long-term dream target despite a hefty £150 million valuation. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, who has a €58 million release clause, is also on Arsenal’s radar, though the total cost of the deal may prove a stumbling block.

The Gunners are also evaluating goalkeeping options, with Espanyol’s Joan García among those being monitored. A new left-back is being explored, and the club remains in contention to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, although Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to be ahead in that pursuit.

Contract renewals are also high on Arsenal’s agenda. Talks have begun to extend the deals of key players including William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Magalhães. Saliba has attracted attention from Real Madrid, while Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on Gabriel. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli is also drawing interest from Saudi Arabia, though Arsenal are expected to offer him a new contract.

