Spain Clinches Record Fourth European Championship with Late Goal Against England

BERLIN — Spain secured a record fourth European Championship title on Sunday with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England, as Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal clinched the win.

This result extends England’s painful decades-long wait for a major trophy.

Oyarzabal slid in to score from Marc Cucurella’s cross, just as the match at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed headed for extra time, showcasing yet another resilient performance from England.

Substitute Cole Palmer had equalized for England in the 73rd minute, cancelling out Nico Williams’ opener in the 47th minute, which came from a pass by 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Spain, which previously won the title in 1964, 2008, and 2012, celebrated another historic victory.

“I did my job and what I had to and was lucky enough to score the goal for the win,” said Oyarzabal, who came on as a substitute for captain Alvaro Morata. “When you are among the 26 names to be picked, that is special enough, but then to get to help the team like I did, that is the most important part.”

England’s men’s team has now lost back-to-back Euro finals and remains without a major title since winning the 1966 World Cup. This latest agonizing loss came in front of Prince William and Spain’s King Felipe at the venue built for the 1936 Olympics.

“This time it just wasn’t meant to be,” Prince William wrote on social media. “We’re all still so proud of you.”

Joyous scenes erupted among the Spanish players after the final whistle, with Williams putting his hands to his face before being embraced by his teammates. Dani Carvajal slumped to the field, only to be piled on by jubilant teammates. Yamal, Marc Cucurella, and Dani Olmo were among the first to leap over the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the Spanish fans in the east end of the stadium.

It was fitting that Yamal and Williams combined for the crucial first goal, as they represent the exciting, multicultural team that mirrors modern Spain. Yamal’s mother is from Equatorial Guinea and his father from Morocco, while Williams has Ghanaian parents who journeyed to Europe for a better life, enduring harsh conditions to reach Spain.

“Euphoria! We are so happy. We deserved this,” said Williams, who was named player of the match. “This is for our fans and our parents, who have supported us throughout.”

Unlike his brother Inaki, who plays for Ghana, Nico chose to represent Spain and will now be regarded as a national hero.

Oyarzabal and the rest of the Spanish team, who won all seven of their matches at this tournament — an unprecedented feat — and defeated heavyweights Germany, France, and England in the knockout stage, have solidified Spain’s status as a major force in soccer.

Spain’s victory adds to a remarkable year, having won both the Women’s World Cup and the men’s UEFA Nations League in 2023. Since 2001, Spanish men’s teams have won 23 consecutive major finals in club and international soccer.

