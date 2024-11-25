Simba Bhora crowned Premier Soccer League champions

Spread the love

SHAMVA-BASED football outfit, Simba Bhora has been crowned the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The crowning moment came at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba Son aturday despite the champs losing their last dead-rubber match to ZPC Kariba.

The Shamva moneybags got the title three weeks ago with two matches to spare but they had to wait for the final game to be ordained as per league tradition.

The football-crazy Kariba fans rallied behind the Shamva family which had come in droves, alongside their benefactor and club owner, Simba Ndoro, a gold dealer.

Simba Bhora got their trophy and photo moments amid enthralling choruses from the ecstatic followers.

Ndoro, who is also Simba Bhora’s president, praised his team for winning the championship in their second term in the the top-flight league.

“I am very happy to see the fruition of my vision this season. This is only our second season in the league, and I am very satisfied.

“Look, we poured a lot of resources into this project and to get this reward is more than enough.

“I give credit to the players, the technical team and everyone involved including the fans and sponsors,” he was quoted by a State daily newspaper.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya credited the players and management for the feat.

