Serie A leader Napoli needs a late goal to beat struggling Lecce 1-0

Spread the love

ROME — Serie A leader Napoli needed a late score from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to secure a 1-0 victory over struggling Lecce at home on Saturday.

Di Lorenzo, who had an earlier goal waved off by the VAR, bundled in from close range following a rebound of a header by Scott McTominay.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli moved five points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which hosts rival Juventus on Sunday.

Lecce remained one point above last-placed Venezia.

Later, Atalanta was hosting Hellas Verona, while AC Milan’s match at Bologna was postponed due to heavy flooding in Bologna.

Di Lorenzo’s goal came a minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came on.

It was Napoli’s fourth straight win. The 2023 champion hasn’t lost since dropping its season opener in August at Hellas Verona.

Napoli is not playing in Europe after finishing 10th in Serie A last season. Up next, Milan visits Napoli on Tuesday.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...