Senegal Football Association Parts Ways with Head Coach Aliou Cissé After Nine Years

Dakar – The Senegal Football Association has officially parted ways with Aliou Cissé, ending his nine-year tenure as head coach of the national team.

The decision was made after the Senegalese Sports Ministry and football federation chose not to renew Cissé’s contract.

Cissé, who took charge in 2015, led Senegal through a transformative period, guiding the team to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 2022 and securing multiple World Cup qualifications. Despite these achievements, both the federation and the ministry have decided to pursue a new direction for the national team.

Cissé’s departure marks the end of an era in Senegalese football, as he leaves behind a legacy of success and national pride. The Senegal Football Association is expected to announce a new coaching structure in the coming weeks as they prepare for future international competitions.