Scottland salvage a point from Bosso

A LAST minute header from Mthokozisi Msebe helped Scottland salvage a point from Highlanders as the two sides played to a one-all draw on Sunday afternoon.

Msebe headed home at the death to silence the Bosso faithful who thought they had collected maximum points.

Bosso broke the deadlock with nine minutes left on the clock through a stunning Andrew Mbeba free kick from the right wing.

For the second consecutive game, Bosso have given away a lead while Scottland managed to bounce back from a defeat against Ngezi Platinum Stars in their previous game.

With goals coming in late, the game was, however, a lukewarm affair.

Highlanders had a better start to the match but nothing came out of their domination.

Bosso tried to get in front as early as the second minute but Reason Sibanda’s effort from outside the box went over the bar, in what would be the order of the first stanza as both sides’ attempts were going above.

In the sixth minute, Mason Mushore sent in a brilliant cross from the left flank but Ronald Pfumbizai was well positioned to head away for a corner kick. Nothing came out of the set-piece.

Five minutes later, Michael Tapera dribbled past the Bosso defense but his goal attempt went over the bar.

In the 20th minute, former Highlanders striker, now plying his trade for Scottland, Lynoth Chikuhwa found himself unmarked in the box but headed his effort wide off goal.

After a tight contest, the first booking of the match was received by Tichaona Chipunza who has given a yellow card for pulling down Bosso striker, Brighton Ncube at the half hour mark.

With two minutes remaining before the break, Bosso got another chance but McKinnon Mushore’s long range shot went over the bar.

In the 46th minute, soon after the start of the second half, Rauzhi, after recovering a brilliant pass from Melikhaya Ncube managed to beat his marker outside the box but sent his effort over the bar.

Peter Muduhwa captained Scottland in place of Walter Musona who started from the bench.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (gk), Talent Dube (Archford Faira, 78mins), Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Mlotshwa, McKinnon Mushore (Nqobile Ndlovu, 66mins), Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda, Brighton Ncube (Tendai Muvuti, 78mins),Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi.

Scottland:

Nelson Chadya (gk), Tichaona Chipunza, Michael Tapera, Peter Muduhwa, Gareth Madhake, Kevin Moyo, Ronald Pfumbidzai (Kudzai Jason, 86mins),Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Walter Musona, 66mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Khama Billiat, 66mins), Vassili Kawe, (Nathan Mutasa, 86mins), Fredrick Botchway (Mthokozisi Msebe, 54 mins)

Source: HeraldOnline

