Scottland FC Touch Down in Bulawayo for Highlanders Showdown

Flamboyant Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants, Scottland FC arrived in Bulawayo on Friday afternoon ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.



This will be the first time that Scottland play an away fixture outside Harare after dating CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.

In their previous encounter, the star-studded Scottland were edged 1-0 by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Meanwhile, their weekend opponents, Highlanders posted a two-all away draw against GreenFuel.

Source: The Chronicle

