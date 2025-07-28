HARARE – In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwean football, Harare-based club Scottland FC has signed former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona from Saudi Pro League side Al Akhdoud—where he was reportedly earning US$1.1 million annually.

The deal, which was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon in Mabvuku, has raised eyebrows over how a newly-promoted side managed to lure such a high-profile player from one of the world’s wealthiest football markets.

Musona, 35, joins his younger brother Walter Musona and former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Khama Billiat at Scottland FC, a team that has quickly become one of the most talked-about clubs in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Currently sitting second on the log, just one point behind leaders Simba Bhora, Scottland appear poised to mount a serious title challenge.

While exact financial terms of the Musona deal remain under wraps, many attribute the marquee signing to the financial muscle of club owner Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya—a gold magnate and sitting legislator known for his lavish lifestyle and ambitious sporting investments.

A Statement of Intent

Musona’s arrival signals a major statement of intent by Scottland FC, who only made their Premier League debut this season but are already reshaping the competitive landscape.

“This is a dream come true. Bringing Knowledge home is about more than football—it’s about inspiring the youth and investing in the community,” said Sakupwanya during the unveiling.

Though previously cautious about placing title pressure on the team, the acquisition of Musona—nicknamed “The Smiling Assassin” for his lethal finishing and leadership on the pitch—marks a clear shift in ambition.

Questions Over Financial Power

The deal has triggered widespread speculation about the financial underpinnings of Scottland FC’s rise, particularly given the massive gulf in earnings between Zimbabwe’s domestic league and Saudi Arabia’s top flight.

Musona, who enjoyed successful spells in South Africa, Belgium, and the Middle East, was expected to wind down his career in more lucrative leagues. Instead, his decision to return home has surprised fans and analysts alike.

“He still has the class, experience, and physical fitness. This isn’t a retirement move—Scottland have signed a competitor,” said local football analyst Wellington Mupandare.

Changing the Game in Zimbabwe

With Scottland’s recruitment of top-tier talent, including Musona and Billiat, the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League may be entering a new era of professionalisation and marketability. Yet the club’s meteoric rise is also likely to intensify scrutiny over club financing and the broader role of wealthy political figures in domestic football.

For now, however, supporters in Mabvuku are celebrating what many consider the biggest signing in Zimbabwean club football in over a decade.

Musona is expected to make his debut in the coming weeks as Scottland looks to close the gap at the top and potentially claim a historic league title in their maiden campaign.