Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal makes record $332m bid for Kylian Mbappe

July 24, 2023




France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal.

Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.




