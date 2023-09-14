Rufaro Stadium ready for inspection

HARARE – Rufaro Stadium is now prepared for inspection, as reported by Byo24Sports.

Last week, a delegation comprising representatives from Zifa and the PSL visited the venue to provide their final assessments before the committee responsible for approving local venues arrives.

Upon today’s visit, it became apparent that the Council has diligently addressed the issues that had arisen during the postponed official ceremony last month. Most of the debris has been cleared away.

The turf has undergone significant improvement, with grass now covering areas that were previously in poor condition.

All the dressing rooms are in a state of readiness and fully operational.

A small team of workers on-site was applying finishing touches.

There are rumors circulating that the stadium should be prepared to host the Harare derby scheduled for October 1st, with the upcoming weekend reserved for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals.

Additionally, it is suggested by certain sources that Harare teams should also have access to the National Stadium by that time.

Source – online

