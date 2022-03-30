Rioting Nigerian thugs kill FIFA official after their rubbish team failed to qualify for World Cup

The furore that erupted soon after the match between Nigeria and Ghana has claimed the life of Confederation of African Football (CAF) official, Joseph Kabungo who was representing the World football governing body FIFA.

Joseph Kabungo is a medical doctor from Zambia and yesterday he was on duty as a doping officer of the duel between Nigeria and Ghana.

Really sad that Zambian doctor Joseph Kabungo who was working as the CAF/FIFA Medical Officer at the Nigeria v Ghana game in Abuja yesterday was beaten by fans until he lost his consciousness. There were efforts to save his life but he didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r6U0Ob3cz6 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 30, 2022

According to The Cable, Kabungo was brutally assaulted as Nigerians went berserk after witnessing their hope of playing in this year’s World Cup crumbling.

One source under the condition of anonymity said that Kabungo was caught in the midst of the stampede as he tried to leave the stadium and was beaten and left unconscious.

When the fans rushed on to the pitch of play and started destroying things and beating people up, we had to rush into the tunnel to save ourselves,” the witness told TheCable. Dr Kabungo was beaten and stepped upon by the crowd and was unconscious. An ambulance had to be called so as to rush him to the hospital after they tried to resuscitate him without success. We never knew that he will not make it. Until we were told he died. Really sad that Zambian doctor Joseph Kabungo who was working as the CAF/FIFA Medical Officer at the Nigeria v Ghana game in Abuja yesterday was beaten by fans until he lost his consciousness. There were efforts to save his life but he didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r6U0Ob3cz6 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 30, 2022

The second leg encounter between Nigeria and Ghana ended 1-1 , with the Black Stars booking their FIFA 2022 World Cup ticket through an away goal rule. The match was played in Abuja last night. You can watch the clip of Nigerians going wild after the match below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

