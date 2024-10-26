Renard back to coach Saudi Arabia after Mancini exits

Spread the love

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Herve Renard was hired to coach Saudi Arabia for a second time on Saturday, two days after Roberto Mancini resigned.

“I’m back,” Renard said in a social media video posted by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.

The Frenchman most recently coached France women to the Paris Olympics quarterfinals.

He was previously in charge of Saudi Arabia from 2019-23, a tenure that included a famous 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I did not intend to leave (Saudi). But when your country knocks on your door you have to respond,” Renard said. “My connection with Saudi, the fans, the players and all the memories — I can never forget. I did not finish my story with Saudi.”

Renard’s contract will run until the end of 2025 with an option to extend until the 2027 Asian Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Mancini was hired by Saudi Arabia in August 2023 having led Italy to victory at the 2021 European Championship. But the serial trophy winner was quickly under pressure after an underwhelming Asian Cup in January and an exit in the round of 16.

In Asia’s third round of World Cup qualifying that started in September, Saudi Arabia has collected just five points from four games. This month at home it lost to Japan 2-0 and drew with Bahrain 0-0.

It left Saudi third place in the six-team group. The top two qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup while the third- and fourth-placed finishers progress to the fourth stage.

Renard’s first game back in charge is against Australia in Melbourne on Nov. 14.

Source: AP

