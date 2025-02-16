Real Madrid’s Bellingham shown red card after using English expletive to protest referee

Spread the love

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP)— Jude Bellingham was sent off in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna after he used explicit language while protesting the refereeing on Saturday.

Referee José Luis Munuera marched the England midfielder in the 40th minute of the La Liga game after Bellingham complained about a refereeing decision while gesturing with his arms. The two exchanged words before Munuera pulled out the red card.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti defended his player and claimed that Munuera made a translation error of Bellingham’s use of an English expletive.

“Bellingham didn’t do anything that deserved a sending off,” Ancelotti said. “He said ‘(expletive) off,’ not ’(expletive) you.’ I don’t think that was meant to be offensive.”

Munuera wrote in his refereeing report that Bellingham told him, ”‘(expletive) you.’”

Bellingham spoke after Ancelotti. He said he didn’t “want to go into details of what was said,” but he insisted that his use of the expletive was not meant to target the referee.

“It is clear that he made a mistake and there was a miscommunication,” Bellingham said. “I want to make sure that the team knows that I wasn’t irresponsible enough to put them in a situation where they were left with 10. But of course, being involved in this situation, it looks like I was.”

The 21-year-old player who has become a team leader for Madrid, said he was used to using that language on the field and didn’t mean it is an insult.

“When you’re on the pitch, emotions can get the better of you, but that wasn’t the case today. I was very calm in the way I addressed him,” Bellingham said. “You can see it in the video and by reading my lips. I read the minutes and I was right to use an expression that I have been using since I was 16 or 17, for better or worse.”

This was not the first time his mouth has gotten Bellingham into trouble in Spain. He was suspended for two games last season when he used an English expletive to protest a referee’s decision in a draw at Valencia.

The red card means Bellingham will at least miss next round’s game against Girona.

Ancelotti also booked

Ancelotti had already received a yellow card for complaining about what he thought was a handball by an Osasuna defender in the host’s area that was not punished.

Madrid was winning 1-0 from a goal by Kylian Mbappé when Bellingham ran afoul of the ref. Ante Budimir leveled for Osasuna from a penalty in the second half.

Two rounds ago, Madrid vehemently complained about refereeing that it claimed favored Espanyol in a loss.

