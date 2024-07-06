PSL has 286 goals, Manondo gets goal number eight

Spread the love

VETERAN CAPS United striker William Manondo is now the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leading goal scorer with eight goals under his belt after 17 rounds of play.

In the 2021/ 2022 season, Manondo won the Golden Boot Award and he was named Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up after tapping in 17 goals. Manondo is also the Chibuku Super Cup tournament all-time top goal scorer who joined Makepekepe a couple of seasons ago from now Northern Region side Harare City.

In the 2021/ 2022 campaign, Manondo was three goals ahead of former FC Platinum’s attacking midfielder, Walter Musona who was the second top scorer with 14 goals and four goals ahead of third placed top scorer Delic Murimba of Ngezi Platinum Stars who netted in 13 goals.

Manondo is one goal ahead of Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa and Evans Katema who turns out for PSL newbies Bikita Minerals. Manondo found his eighth goal of the season when Makepekepe fell 3-2 at the hands of the league’s defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

In the same match, ex-Bulawayo Chiefs bustling striker Obriel Chirinda found his third goal of the season in three outings in Madamburo colours. Chirinda’s transfer saga was recently resolved in Ngezi Platinum Stars’ favour by the Zifa Player Status Committee. Dynamos, who lost the battle to land him, were set to appeal the ruling, saying it was unfairly done. As a result of the stalemate, Chirinda was inactive for 14 games.

Five players; Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Never Ruazhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Takunda Benhura ( Ngezi Platinum Stars) are on six goals , one ahead of Warriors newly found darling Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Brighton Ncube of Highlanders, and Walter Musona who does duty for Simba Bhora.

Meanwhile, no PSL fixtures will take place on Saturday and Sunday as the league has taken a break.

PSL Leading Top Goal Scorers

8 William Manondo, Caps united; 7 Lynoth Chikuhwa, Highlanders; 7 Evans Katema, Bikita Minerals; 6 Never Rauzhi, Bulawayo Chiefs; 6 Jaun Mutudza, FC Platinum; 6 Tymon Machope, Simba Bhora; 6 Takunda Benhura, Ngezi Platinum; 6 Khama Billiat, Yadah; 5 Michael Tapera, Manica Diamonds; 5 Brighton Ncube, Highlanders; 5 Walter Musona, Simba Bhora; 4 Gift Mwinga, Chegutu Pirates; 4 Hastings Chaphusha, Caps United; 4 Brighton Makopa, Chicken Inn; 4 Michael Charamba, Chicken Inn; 4 Wilfred Muvirimi, FC Platinum; 4 Anelka Chivandire, Green Fuel.

B-Metro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...