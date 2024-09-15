Premiership giants handed tough opponents for Chibuku quarter finals

Spread the love

HARARE – Football giants Caps United, Dynamos and Highlanders have been handed tough opponents in their 2024 Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals.

Dynamos, who are defending champions, face tricky opponents Yadah while yesteryear cup kings, Caps United face last year’s losing finalists and defending premiership champions Ngezi Platinum.

Inconsistent Highlanders are up against league leaders Simba Bhora while former league champions FC Platinum play Manica Diamonds in the last of the four fixtures.

The matches would be played on the weekend of 21-22 September 2024 while venues for the clashes would be announced in due course.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s richest knockout competition.

Winners of the cup will earn a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

FIXTURES:

Dynamos v Yadah

Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum

Simba Bhora v Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum v Caps United

