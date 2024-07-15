Phillip Chiyangwa Attends Euro 2024 Final in Berlin as Guest of UEFA President, Lunch With Figo

Spread the love

Former Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa is in Germany to witness the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Invited by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Chiyangwa also attended the semifinals, where Spain defeated France 2-1 and England overcame the Netherlands 2-1.

Chiyangwa credits his presence at this prestigious event to the connections he made during his tenure as Zifa and Cosafa president, expressing that he is now enjoying the benefits of his past work. He predicted a narrow 2-1 victory for England in extra time in the final.

Amid speculation about his return to football administration, Chiyangwa clarified that he has no immediate plans to seek the Zifa presidency again, as he is currently relishing time with his newly remarried wife. During his stay in Germany, he met with FIFA secretary Mattias Grafstrom and renowned coach Fabio Capello.

Chiyangwa emphasized the importance of having a leader for Zimbabwean football who is passionate about the game, dedicated to its demands, and capable of attracting sponsors. He served as Zifa president from 2016 to 2018 and as Cosafa president until 2022.

One of Chiyangwa’s notable achievements was his role as campaign manager for Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad, who defeated Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in the 2017 CAF presidential election, ending Hayatou’s long reign since 1988. Chiyangwa also played a key role in Patrick Motsepe’s rise to CAF president and currently serves as an honorary president of CAF.

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England concludes the tournament that began on June 14 with 24 teams, leaving only one champion to be crowned.

Source – The Standard

