Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets Secure Historic 22-1 Victory in Malawian Football

Blantyre, Malawi – Nyasa Big Bullets, under the guidance of coach Kalisto Pasuwa, achieved a record-breaking 22-1 win against non-league side Kumanda All-Stars in the Round of 64 of the 2024 Castel Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Bullets dominated from the outset, with Zimbabwean forward Ronald Chitiyo opening the scoring just two minutes into the match. By halftime, the team had already netted 11 goals, though they conceded their only goal of the game before the break.

In the second half, Pasuwa’s side continued their relentless attack, adding another 11 goals to their tally, setting a new record for the biggest win in the history of Malawian football tournaments.

This emphatic victory surpassed the previous record set by their rivals, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, who defeated Katete Rangers 10-1 at the same stage of the competition last season. The result firmly cements Nyasa Big Bullets’ place in Malawian football history.