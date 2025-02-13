Pasuwa named as new Malawi national coach on 2-year deal

Spread the love

LILONGWE – Former Dynamos and Zimbabwe national team coach Kalisto Pasuwa has been appointed head coach of Malawi’s men’s football team on a two-year contract, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced Wednesday.

Pasuwa, who had been in charge on an interim basis since November, was officially unveiled today. His appointment follows a brief hiring standoff between FAM and the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), which initially blocked the move, arguing the recruitment process had not followed due procedure. The Ministry of Sports later intervened, clearing the way for the appointment.

Pasuwa, 54, enjoyed significant success at Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets, winning four consecutive league titles before leaving in December 2024. He became the frontrunner for the national team role after securing a win over Burkina Faso and a draw away to Burundi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His immediate task will be assembling a squad for the CHAN qualifiers as he looks to rebuild The Flames ahead of their competitive commitments. FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said the Association believes Pasuwa has a lot to offer to make Malawi a dominant figure in international football.

”We all know what Pasuwa has achieved (Locally and internationally), and it cannot be disputed that he has been one of the best performers in our football.

“As FAM, we followed our processes and procedures, and after consultations and recommendations from our stakeholders, we have settled for Pasuwa. It was not a difficult choice for Pasuwa considering that we have tested him in the previous games when he was a caretaker,” said Haiya.

“His number one target is to take us to 2027 AFCON. Other targets will help us build the team for AFCON. For example, we have six matches remaining in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and we want him to win at least three games.”

Pasuwa said it is an honor for him to be considered for the opportunity adding that he is ready for the challenge.

He said: “I’m filled with a sense of pride, passion and responsibility. I’m committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that our team represent our national dignity, pride dedication and success. I’m committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that we all work towards the common goals.

“I’ve been here for some years, and I know the culture, and I know what Malawian players need, and that gives me an advantage. I’ve been in these shoes before with Zimbabwe, and we qualified to AFCON in 2017, and I hope that if we work together, we can achieve the target of going to 2027 AFCON.”

Pasuwa said he will name his backroom staff in due course. – ZimLive

