Pasuwa celebrates fifth successive Malawian championship with Nyasa Big Bullets

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa continued his dominance on the Malawian football landscape after guiding Nyasa Big Bullets to a record-breaking fifth successive league title on Sunday.

Nyasa Big Bullets were confirmed the winners of the TNM Malawi Super League title on the final day of the season following a 1-1 draw against rivals Silver Strikers.

The result eensured Pasuwa’s side took their points tally for the campaign to 60 points, three ahead of second-placed Silver Strikers.

The latest title win ensured that Pasuwa maintained his incredible record of having won a league championship in each of the seasons he has coached a club both in Malawi and his native Zimbabwe.

Prior to his move to Malawi, Pasuwa was in charge of Dynamos, where he won four successive league championships between 2011 and 2014.

Thus Pasuwa has now won nine successive premiership titles as a coach since 2014.

This season has been a successful one for Pasuwa as he has already won the Charity Shield and FDH Cup with Nyasa Big Bullets.

His Big Bullets — nicknamed The People’s Team, but also popularly known as Maule — are in the final of the Airtel Top 8, while the Castel Cup is also on their radar before the curtain comes down on the 2023 season in Malawi. – NewZim

