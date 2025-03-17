Spread the love

HARARE – In what appears to be a well-coordinated smear campaign, Western media outlets, led by the EU Reporter, are peddling unverified allegations against Zimbabwe’s Olympic legend Kirsty Coventry in a blatant attempt to sabotage her standing ahead of crucial Olympic electoral decisions.

Coventry, an internationally respected sports administrator and Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian, now finds herself at the centre of a scandalous and suspiciously timed attack, driven by anonymous allegations with no legal basis.

The allegations, conveniently amplified by European media, reek of political skullduggery aimed at tarnishing her reputation and disrupting her chances in the global sporting arena.

The so-called accusations—conveniently “leaked” via Political Lore and echoed by EU Reporter—come from two anonymous letters detailing unverified claims from as far back as 2012 and 2018. Neither of the alleged incidents was ever reported at the time, nor have they been subject to any formal investigations or legal action.

The first letter, penned by an unidentified “former athlete,” claims a minor incident at the 2012 London Olympics where Coventry allegedly made them “uncomfortable.”

The second, attributed to a shadowy “journalist,” references a case at the Kirsty Coventry Academy in Zimbabwe, where a teenage swimmer supposedly recanted a complaint after admitting she had “lied out of anger.”

No police records, no legal filings, and no corroborating evidence—yet these letters, emerging just as Coventry’s influence in Olympic affairs rises, are being paraded as damning proof of wrongdoing.

This conveniently timed hit piece raises serious questions about the real motives behind this attack. Coventry has been a rising star in global sports administration, making her a prime target for rival factions eager to control the Olympic narrative. Western-backed forces have a history of using media warfare to manipulate international institutions, and this appears to be no different.

Coventry, a former Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation, has dedicated her life to the upliftment of sports in Zimbabwe and beyond. Her academy has been a beacon of hope for young athletes, and her presence on the international sports stage is a testament to her credibility. Yet, as she gains more prominence, she now faces the wrath of those threatened by her influence.

The strategy is textbook: fabricate allegations, amplify them through friendly media outlets, and let the public outrage do the rest. The EU Reporter, notorious for pushing Western narratives under the guise of journalism, is playing a central role in this attempted character assassination.

This is not about justice; it is about control. By dragging Coventry’s name through the mud with unsubstantiated claims, her detractors are attempting to weaken her influence and pave the way for their preferred candidates in the Olympic electoral process.

Despite the smear campaign, Coventry has not bowed to the pressure. She has yet to comment on the baseless allegations—perhaps because they don’t deserve the dignity of a response.

As Zimbabweans and sports lovers worldwide, we must not allow foreign media to dictate narratives and destroy our icons for their own selfish gains. Coventry’s legacy is built on hard work, talent, and integrity—something that no amount of Western propaganda can erase.

This attack is not just against Coventry; it is against Zimbabwe’s growing presence in global sports leadership. The timing is too perfect, the sources too shady, and the agenda too clear. The world must see this for what it truly is—a calculated ploy to rig the Olympic power game.

Zimbabwe stands with Kirsty Coventry.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...