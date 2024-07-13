Novak Djokovic One Win Away from Historic Wimbledon Title After Knee Surgery

Spread the love

London — Novak Djokovic’s journey to the Wimbledon final this year has been nothing short of remarkable, especially considering he was uncertain about even competing less than a month ago. The 37-year-old tennis star underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, casting doubt over his ability to perform at the highest level.

“When the tournament began, I was just focused on moving well and avoiding injury,” Djokovic said. “But after a few matches, I realized I was playing close to my best and had a shot at the title.”

Now, Djokovic stands on the cusp of his eighth Wimbledon championship, which would tie Roger Federer for the most by a man, and his 25th Grand Slam trophy overall — a record for any tennis player. However, his path to this historic achievement is blocked by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, whom he will face on Sunday in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s final. Adding to the occasion, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to attend despite her recent cancer diagnosis.

“History is on the line,” Djokovic acknowledged. “It serves as a great motivation but also brings a lot of pressure. Even at 37, competing with 21-year-olds, I still expect to win most of my matches, and people expect me to win nearly all of them.”

Overcoming Doubt and Injury

Few would have predicted Djokovic’s presence in the final when he injured his knee on June 3 during the French Open. The following day, he withdrew from his quarterfinal match and underwent surgery in Paris on June 5. Djokovic was unsure if he would compete at Wimbledon until a few days before the draw in late June.

Carlos Alcaraz had remarked during Roland Garros about Djokovic’s resilience, noting, “He comes back stronger and quickly.” Alcaraz even called Djokovic “superhuman” for his rapid return to action just before Wimbledon began.

Djokovic credited some of his optimism to conversations with Taylor Fritz, who had a similar knee injury at the 2021 French Open and competed at Wimbledon three weeks later. Fritz shared insights and reassurances, telling Djokovic, “You’ll be surprised how good you feel so quickly. It’s painful and uncomfortable, but you can play through it.”

By the semifinals, where Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-4, he was pain-free and moving well, wearing only a gray sleeve on his knee.

A Challenging Season

Despite reaching the Wimbledon final, this season has been subpar for Djokovic, who hadn’t won a title or even reached a final until now. However, these struggles mean little on Sunday when he faces the third-seeded Alcaraz, who is aiming for his fourth Slam title.

“I know how it’s going to feel playing against Djokovic. … I know what I have to do,” said Alcaraz, who defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. “I’m sure he knows what he has to do to beat me.”

At just 21, Alcaraz boasts a perfect 3-0 record in major finals, including his five-set victory over Djokovic at Wimbledon last year and triumphs at the U.S. Open in 2022 and the French Open last month.

“He’s a very all-around player, very complete. Impressive what he has done at such a young age,” Djokovic said. “Probably all of us share the same opinion — that he’s going to win many Slams in his career. Hope he’s going to give me this one in two days, and let’s see. After that, I’ll cheer for him.”

Anticipation for the Final

As the tennis world eagerly awaits Sunday’s showdown, Djokovic’s remarkable comeback and quest for history add an extra layer of intrigue. Will the seasoned champion secure his place in history, or will the young prodigy continue his ascent to tennis greatness? The final promises to be a thrilling culmination of this year’s Wimbledon, with the eyes of the world watching.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...