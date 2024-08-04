Novak Djokovic Clinches Career Golden Slam with Stunning Victory over Carlos Alcaraz

Spread the love

PARIS,- In an extraordinary display of skill and determination, Novak Djokovic captured the elusive Olympic men’s singles title, completing his career Golden Slam at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Serbian tennis legend triumphed over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final, winning 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Djokovic, who had faced heartbreak in previous Olympic Games in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo, refused to be denied this time. He delivered one of the finest performances of his career, becoming only the fifth player in history to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal.

The final was a fierce battle, with neither player yielding an inch. The first set alone lasted an intense one hour and 33 minutes, showcasing a series of spellbinding games. Alcaraz faltered first in the tiebreak, and when another tiebreak decided the second set, Djokovic elevated his game, sealing the victory with a breathtaking forehand winner down the line.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Djokovic roared to the sky, consoled Alcaraz at the net, and then fell to his knees, sobbing at the center of Court Philippe Chatrier. He climbed into the crowd, where he was enveloped by his family, friends, and team.

At 37, Djokovic became the oldest player to win the Olympic singles title since tennis returned to the Games in 1988. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Alcaraz, who had hoped to add an Olympic gold to his French Open and Wimbledon titles, was inconsolable.

Having lost three times in Olympic singles semi-finals, Djokovic knew this was likely his last chance to fill the final gap in his trophy cabinet, which already boasts a men’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. His victory was made even sweeter by overturning his recent loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, becoming the first man to win the Olympic singles title without dropping a set.

“It was an incredible fight, and I had to play my best tennis,” an emotional Djokovic told Eurosport before the medals ceremony, as Serbian fans celebrated in the stands. “It was fair that the two sets finished in tiebreaks. I put my heart, my soul, everything to win gold. I did it for my country first, for Serbia.”

Djokovic now joins the elite club of Andre Agassi, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, and Steffi Graf as the only players to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in their careers.

Source: Reuters

