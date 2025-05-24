Nottingham Forest Block Rabid Pundit Gary Neville from City Ground Final Day Broadcast

Spread the love

NOTTINGHAM – Tensions between Nottingham Forest and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville have resurfaced after the club denied him media accreditation for their final home fixture of the Premier League season against Chelsea at the City Ground.

Neville, a regular fixture in Sky Sports’ football coverage, had been scheduled to appear in the broadcaster’s studio team for the match on Sunday. However, Nottingham Forest refused to grant him access to the stadium, prompting Sky to change its production plans. The match will now be covered from the network’s main studios in west London instead of on-site in Nottingham.

According to reports, Neville subsequently opted out of appearing in the broadcast altogether — a decision Sky Sports has publicly backed. “We fully support Gary’s decision not to take part in this weekend’s coverage,” a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed.

The move comes against the backdrop of an increasingly strained relationship between the club and the former Manchester United defender, who has faced criticism from Forest fans and club officials over past comments perceived as disparaging.

In July last year, Sky Sports issued an apology to Nottingham Forest after Neville likened the club’s conduct to that of a “mafia gang.” The comment followed a strongly worded statement from Forest in April 2023 after a controversial 2-0 defeat to Everton — a match marked by VAR decisions that went against them. At the time, Forest had publicly questioned the integrity of match officials, prompting a backlash from pundits including Neville.

Critics of Neville have long accused him and fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher of bias, particularly towards clubs with historic rivalries or emerging managerial talents. The pair have been accused by some fans of targeting up-and-coming managers such as Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, while Neville’s brief and troubled managerial stint at Spanish side Valencia continues to attract derision from detractors.

Carragher, himself a former Liverpool player, is often branded by rival supporters as a “Liverpool mouthpiece” due to his perceived slant in commentary and analysis.

Sunday’s decision by Forest to bar Neville reflects growing frustration among Premier League clubs over perceived media bias and controversial punditry. The incident also highlights the increasingly complex relationship between clubs and broadcasters as media narratives continue to shape public opinion and internal dynamics in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest are yet to issue an official comment on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...