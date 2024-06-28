Norman Maroto, Prolific Forward and Football Legend, Dies at 40

Spread the love

Norman Maroto, renowned as the last forward to score over 20 goals in a premiership season, passed away in the early hours of Friday. He was 40. Maroto died at a private hospital in Harare after being admitted and placed on life support.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), where Maroto worked alongside fellow legend Desmond Maringwa and a team of former stars, confirmed his passing.

“FUZ would like to notify friends and all football stakeholders of the untimely passing of our Communications Officer, Norman Maroto. Mourners are gathered at No. 2360 Tynwald South, Harare. More information will be shared in the near future,” stated FUZ.

Fondly known as “Normara,” Maroto had an impressive career that included stints with Gunners and Motor Action. His football journey, which spanned over a decade, began at Churchill School before he broke into Dynamos as a teenager. He was part of the famous “The KidzNet” squad, Dynamos’ solution during a senior player strike. This makeshift team, composed of high school academy graduates, quickly made a name for themselves in the league.

Maroto’s death marks the end of an era in Zimbabwean football, as he leaves behind a legacy of passion, skill, and dedication to the sport.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...