Norman Mapeza’s Whereabouts Revealed…

Following his sudden departure from Chippa United, Norman Mapeza’s whereabouts have been made public, as speculation regarding the future of the Zimbabwean coach gains momentum.

Mapeza resigned as Chippa coach on Monday, having successfully moved the Eastern Cape club from the bottom of the log to their current 11th place on the standings, before the appointment of former Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena today (Wednesday) as his replacement.

Rumours doing the rounds are that AmaZulu could look to rope in Mapeza as their new head coach, following the Durban club’s decision to put Jozef Vukusic on special leave.

AmaZulu confirmed on Tuesday that they put Vukusic on special leave, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit saying they did that in order to allow the club to deal with certain internal matters.

Usuthu are at the bottom of the Absa Premiership log with only five wins, going into their 24th match of the campaign, which will be against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs this coming Saturday.

The club’s former MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach Ayanda Dlamini has been put in charge, and is working alongside the team’s experienced goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs in preparing for the Chiefs match.

Speaking to the Siya crew, Mapeza’s representative Gibson Mahachi confirmed that the coach is currently in Zimbabwe, despite being linked with Usuthu.

“Those are just rumours. There’s nothing! There’s no truth in all those,” said Mahachi, in answering to speculation about AmaZulu.

“The coach is at his house. He is at home in Harare. He is not in Durban. He arrived here (Zimbabwe) yesterday (Tuesday). So, all those…some of those stories you hear that there is this, and there is that, that’s all speculation. What I have just told you is the official position, and anything other than that is just pure speculation,” the representative added.

According to Mahachi, Mapeza currently has no formal offers from any club.

“Look, the coach is at home and is resting. But, you know the coach’s job is to coach football, so if an opportunity comes he will look at it. But we haven’t spoken to anybody,” Mahachi concluded. – Source: Soccer Laduma