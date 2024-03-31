No livestock to be transported at night in Chiredzi – Nyathi

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – Transporting of livestock at night is banned in Chiredzi due to the increase in stock theft in the district, National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has said.

There will be serious consequences for any Police officer found disregarding the Police instruction, said Nyathi.

Speaking at a Security and Safety Workshop for journalists held by Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) in collaboration with the Police, Nyathi urged law enforcement officers to apprehend individuals caught transporting livestock at night and release them in the morning to travel during daylight hours.

The workshop was held at a local lodge on Wednesday.

“No cattle or goats should be transported at night, police should capture all those they find transporting livestock during the night and release them in the morning to travel during daylight hours,” said Nyathi.

Failure to comply with this directive may lead to police officers losing their jobs. Nyathi also warned police officers that it was a serious offence to clear livestock from the offices without visiting the areas where they are based.

“Clearing of livestock should not be done from the office, police officers should follow procedures by going to the ground, “said Nyathi.

Nyathi said an anti-stock-theft campaign blitz is being planned in Chiredzi, calling on media outlets to support the programme by disseminating information.

Meanwhile cases of stock theft in Chiredzi are on the rise and in February Magistrate Brian Munyaradzi slapped a Chiredzi man, Munashe Taruberekera with 111 years after he was found guilty of stealing 43 heard of cattle.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...