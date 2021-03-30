Nike sues over ‘Satan Shoes’ with human blood

NIKE is suing Brooklyn art collective MSCHF over a controversial pair of “Satan Shoes” that contain a drop of real human blood in the soles.

The $1,018 (£740) trainers, which feature an inverted cross, a pentagram and the words “Luke 10:18”, were made using modified Nike Air Max 97s.

MSCHF released 666 pairs of the shoes on Monday in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and says they sold out in less than a minute.

Nike claims trademark infringement.

The black and red shoes were “dropped” by MSCHF on Monday, coinciding with the launch of Lil Nas X’s latest song Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which debuted on YouTube last Friday.

In the music video, the rapper is seen sliding down a stripper pole from heaven to hell, wearing a pair of the trainers.

The imagery and the shoes reference the Bible verse Luke 10:18 – “So He told them, ‘I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven’.”

Each shoe features a signature Nike air bubble cushioning sole, containing 60 cubic centimetres (2.03 fluid ounces) of red ink and a single drop of human blood, donated by members of the art collective.

The sports shoe giant says in a filing with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York that it does not approve or authorise the customised Satan Shoes.

