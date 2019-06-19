Newcastle battling Aston Villa for Zimbabwe midfield maestro

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, according to the news outlet Chronicle.

The Zimbabwean publication claim that the 25-year-old has also attracted interest from Watford, Atalanta, and Aston Villa – who are in pole position to sign the battling midfielder.

Chronicle report that Nakamba will most likely cost £20million after impressing in his club’s Champions League group games.

Nakamba has made 23 appearances this season for Club Brugge and has earnt 12 international caps for Zimbabwe in his career so far.

Reports suggested that Newcastle were set to miss out on a deal for Nakamba, with Villa ready to complete a move before the African Cup of Nations starts this week. However, Brugge decided to hold on to the midfielder in the hope that his price will rise with a good tournament.

With uncertainty around every corner at the minute at Newcastle, it comes as no surprise that fellow Premier League side Aston Villa are in a better position to sign Nakamba.

Reports suggest that until Rafael Benitez decides his future, the club cannot sign or sell any player without the Spaniard’s permission. Benitez’ current deal runs out in the North East at the end of June, with fans just wanting to hear any news at this moment in time.

A prive £20million seems like a big fee to pay for a player that hasn’t been in the spotlight much during his career in Belgium. The money shouldn’t be a problem for the Magpies, with reports suggesting the potential takeover of the club could be completed by the end of the month.

With Nakamba’s Brugge teammate Wesley recently choosing a move to Villa over Newcastle, the Zimbabwean international could choose to go down the same path – something the Newcastle faithful didn’t take too kindly too after missing out on the Brazilian forward to a side only just promoted from the Championship. All eyes are on Villa with this one, with a move to the Midlands much more likely for Nakamba.