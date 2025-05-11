Nakamba stays… as Luton rebuild begins after double relegation

Spread the love

Luton Town have confirmed that Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba, will remain at the club for the 2025/26 season, as the Hatters prepare for life in League One following successive relegations.

Nakamba(30), who initially joined Luton on loan from Aston Villa in January 2023 before signing a permanent three-year deal that summer, is now entering the final year of his contract.

Despite speculation over his future following Luton’s dramatic fall from the Championship, the club have opted to retain the experienced midfielder.

Luton’s relegation was confirmed on the final day of the 2024/25 season after a 5–3 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. That result, coupled with Hull City’s 1–1 draw at Portsmouth, consigned the Hatters to League One football, making them only the fourth team in Premier League history to suffer back-to-back relegations from the top flight to the third tier.

Nakamba was absent from the match-day squad in the decisive fixture, prompting questions about his fitness and future role at the club. The Warriors captain, who played a pivotal role in Luton’s promotion to the Premier League, now faces the prospect of third-tier football unless a transfer materialises before his contract expires in June 2026.

While Nakamba’s place is secured for now, others have not been as fortunate. Among those departing the club is academy forward, Matthew Takawira. The 18-year-old, who joined Luton’s youth system at 14, will leave following the expiry of his scholarship deal. Despite showing flashes of promise, Takawira struggled for regular minutes with the Under-18s and is expected to explore opportunities elsewhere. Eligible to represent both England and Zimbabwe, he remains a player with potential.

Luton’s retained list also marks the end of an era for several senior players. Club legend, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who served Luton across five divisions over an 11-year career, headlines the departures. He is joined by Jamaica international Amari’i Bell, goalkeepers Tim Krul and Jameson Horlick and winger, Victor Moses. Loan players, including Josh Bowler and Kal Naismith, will return to their parent clubs.

As Luton undertake the daunting task of rebuilding in League One, Nakamba’s retention offers a measure of continuity.

However, with likely interest from clubs in higher divisions, his future may ultimately depend on developments in the transfer market and his ambitions ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

