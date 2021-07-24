Nakamba linked with Everton move, and Villa fans go potty

And, as to be expected, a number of Villa supporters have been sharing their thoughts at the exit links on social media.

The Daily Mail claim that Nakamba features high on Rafael Benitez and Patrick Vieira’s midfield target lists, with both clubs ready to test Vila’s resolve with offers for the 27-year-old.

Nakamba, who arrived at Villa Park in 2019 at a cost of £10.8m, has made 50 appearances in the Midlands.

Fellow holding midfielder Douglas Luiz is away with Brazil at the Olympics, possibly until August 7, and Villa are reluctant to lose Nakamba during the current window.

Villa fans react

@villareport shared the rumours regarding Nakamba on Friday evening.

This is what these Villa fans had to say in reply, with one describing a possible exit as ‘tragic’, possibly due to Villa losing just three times in 13 Premier League fixtures last season when the midfielder featured.

“WHAT”

“There’s no way we let him go.”

“Tragic if it happens. This one will come back to bite us if it happens. He is a better dm than Luiz”

“Don’t you dare”

“I am not ready for this….”