Mutasa lays down the Zifa elections roadmap

Zifa Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa says they are on course for the eagerly awaited Zifa elections after unveiling the road map in Harare on Monday.

The elective congress, which is the last item on the Fifa-appointed committe’s bucket list, will mark the end of its mandate on January 25, 2025.

Addressing a press conference in Harare, Mutasa, who was flanked by Normalisation Committee members Rosemary Mugadza and lawyer Nyasha Sanyamandwe, said they have achieved results on the six points in their revised mandate.

“We have put a roadmap for the upcoming elective congress, which will be held in January. As the NC, we had six points to fulfill,” he said.

“We have covered most of them, that is running the affairs of Zifa, restructuring the secretariat, review of the Zifa statutes. We also signed an MOU with the SRC, which is a collaborative agreement where we sort of agreed with them on the modus operandi and areas of cooperation, in particular paying attention to the issue of sexual harassment.

“Another part of the mandate was the hand-over of the audited finances to the incoming executive committee.

“At the AGM we had last month, we managed to get the 2021 and 2022 audited accounts handed over and we are hoping that by the time of the elective congress, we would have the 2023 audited accounts completed, as well as the 2024 accounts put together.

“Our final mandate was to act as the electoral committee to conduct the elections for the incoming Zifa executive committee. This we feel is an important role and an important milestone towards bringing our football back to normalcy,” said Mutasa.

