Musona returns as Nees names Warriors squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Warriors head coach Micheal Nees has named the Warriors squad which will play Group C opponents Benin and Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors are set to host Benin at Moses Mabhidha stadium in South Africa on March 20 before travelling to Nigeria for a date with the Super Eagles five days later.

Zimbabwe is currently bottom in Group C with two points from the four matches it has played.

The biggest surprise inclusion in Nees’ squad is Al Akhdoud forward Knowledge Musona, who has marked his return to the Warriors fold since 2022 when he retired from national duty.

Musona led the Warriors as a captain at two AFCON editions -2019 in Egypt and 2021in Cameroon.

“I am happy Knowledge came back he gives us exprience.

“We need to make sure that we have a back up in each position as we build up to AFCON,” said Nees on Musona’s return.

The coach added that Musona could have returned last year to feature for the Warriors during the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

“Knowledge was always willing to come back, infact he should have been with the team in November last year.

“If we would have a crisis last year in Cameroon, he was ready, and let me say he is one person who did not want to impose himself,” he added.

Money bags side Scottland have dominated the squad with five players, Godkows Murwira, Khama Billiat, Tymon Machope, Mthokozisi Msebe and Peter Mudhuwa.

Ness, however, revealed that there are a number of players on standby who will only be called up in case of an injury crisis in camp.

Warriors 23-men Squad To Face Benin and Nigeria

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)

DEFENDERS:

Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC). Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marshall Munetsi (Wolves ), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood). Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)

FORWARDS:

Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottiand), Walter Musona

