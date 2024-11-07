Mushekwi bags his second Golden Boot in China

Spread the love

BUSTLING former Warriors striker, Nyasha Mushekwi, has bagged his second Golden Boot award in China.

The 37-year-old ex-CAPS United gunslinger turns out for Yunnan Yukun who were crowned champions of the 2024 Chinese League One.

Mushekwi netted 25 goals for his paymasters, which include five braces and one hat-trick in 30 matches, surpassing his previous high of 23 goals three years ago while playing for Zhejiang FC in League One.

He started in all his team’s games this season to conclude the campaign with his highest season tally. Colombian forward, Juan Alegría, of Guangzhou finished second on the scoring chart with 18 goals.

The Zimbabwean also bagged two Player of the Month awards and two Player of the Week gongs in the just-ended season.

Yunnan Yukun will be playing in the Chinese Super League next year after winning the League One championship.

This will mark Mushekwi’s return to top-flight football since his departure from Zhejiang FC, last year.

There are growing calls for Mushekwi and Knowledge Musona to make a return to the Warriors fold.

Warriors head coach Michael Nees, who successfully convinced Khama Billiat to suspend his retirement from the national team, is keen to reach out to foreign-based players to strengthen his squad.

Source – The Chronicle

