Mupfurutsa new PSL boss

SIMBA Bhora chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has been elected the new PSL chairman.

He was elected in Harare on Friday ahead of three other contestants, FC Platinum chairperson Dumisani Sisale, Ngezi Platinum chairperson Leonard Musariri and Manica Diamopnds’ Masimba Chihowa.

Mupfurutsa takes over from Farai Jere whose term office had expired, paving way for the ermegency committee to run the league in the run up to the elections.

The Simba Bhora boss will be supported by vice-chairman Kenneth Mhlope and emergency comittee members Moses Maunganidze and Oscah Nduwure.

New PSL leadership:

Isaiah Mupfurutsa: Chairman

Kenneth Mhlophe: Vice Chairman

Moses Maunganidze: Emergency Committee Member

Oscah Nduwure: Emergency Committee Member

