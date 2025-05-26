Munetsi’s thunderbolt secures draw for wolves

Spread the love

THE English Premier League season concluded yesterday with Chelsea and Newcastle securing the coveted Champions League spots, while an entertaining draw unfolded at Molineux.

In a match of farewells, Bryan Mbeumo’s strike was answered emphatically by a Marshall Munetsi thunderbolt in a match likely marking Matheus Cunha’s final appearance for Wolves as Brentford’s slim European hopes officially ended.

Chelsea edged Nottingham Forest 1–0, Levi Colwill the unlikely hero, while Arsenal left it late to beat Southampton 2–1, with Martin Ødegaard sealing the win in the dying minutes.

Newcastle United fell to a narrow 1–0 defeat against Everton at St James’ Park on the final day of the Premier League season, but still secured a return to the Uefa Champions League thanks to results elsewhere

Down south, Bournemouth ended their season in style, with Antoine Semenyo striking twice late on to sink Leicester 2–0. Manchester City, ever the machine, brushed aside Fulham 2–0, with Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland ensuring the champions signed off with authority.

At Portman Road, West Ham spoiled Ipswich’s return to the top flight with a 3–1 win, while Liverpool were held 1–1 by Crystal Palace at Anfield, Mohamed Salah rescuing a point late on.

Manchester United gave their fans something to cheer about at Old Trafford, beating Aston Villa 2–0 thanks to goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen.

But the shock of the day came in North London, where Brighton thrashed Tottenham 4–1. Jack Hinshelwood’s brace and a late flurry of goals stunned Spurs, leaving their fans with more questions than answers.

Final European Qualification

Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur (via Europa League win)

Europa League: Aston Villa and Crystal Palace (via FA Cup win)

Europa Conference League: Nottingham Forest.

Relegated to the Championship:

Leicester City (18th)

Ipswich Town (19th)

Southampton (20th)

