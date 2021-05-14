Munetsi takes on PSG as Kadewere looks to end barren spell

A big weekend is in store for several Zimbabwean football players plying their trade abroad with Warriors midfielder, Marshal Munetsi set to feature in a make or break tie between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint Germain.

Marshal Munetsi’s, Stade de Reims who are just four points above the relegation zone will be looking for nothing short of victory when they take on title chasing PSG.

A win for Munetsi’s team will guarantee survival but that will not come cheap as they take on defending champions PSG who are hoping to maintain pressure on log leaders Lille.

In the same league, Tino Kadewere will be hoping to end his barren spell for Champions league chasing Lyon as they host second from bottom Nimes.

The Highfiled born striker who started his career in the French top flight on a high has endured a difficult time in front of goal having last scored in January.

In South Africa, it is sink or swim for Washington Arubi’s Tshakuma Tsha Madzivandila who will be banking on the Zimbabwean goalkeeper’s top form against equally troubled Maritzburg United.

A win for TTM who are on 25 points will pull them up to as high as 12th position with two rounds of matches to go before the end of the season.

In Turkey, Warriors central defender Alec Mudimu could be playing league three football as his Ankaraspor is struggling in the bottom three and waiting for play offs.

Meanwhile, Warriors star striker, Khama Billiat’s season is all but over after Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt confirmed that the talented forward suffered a fracture that could sideline him for a month.

It has been a torrid time for the diminutive midfielder as he has missed the greater part of the season due to injuries.