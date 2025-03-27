Mukuruva joins new top club in US

Spread the love

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has joined a new club in the US after leaving third-tier club Michigan Stars.

Mkuruva has now joined Detroit City, which plays in the US Championship just below the American Major League Soccer.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract at his new home.

A statement by City confirmed the transfer, saying: “Detroit City Football Club announced the signing of Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva to a two-year deal with 2025 guaranteed and an option in place for the 2026 season. Mkuruva will wear #16 for Le Rouge this season and has been training with the squad since pre-season.

“Mkuruva has been local to the metro-Detroit area since signing with the Michigan Stars in September 2019 before the inaugural NPSL Members Cup campaign, where he would appear twice against Detroit City FC in his first season with the Stars. From there, Mkuruva became a mainstay at the Michigan Stars, earning and keeping the #1 goalkeeper spot from 2019 to 2024, eventually becoming the club captain.”

Before moving to the US, Mkuruva played for Castle Lager Premiership giants Dynamos, South African top-flight side Cape Town City and Buildcon in Zambia.

